GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $266.36 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $270.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.99.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
