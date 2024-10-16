GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $266.36 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $270.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.99.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

