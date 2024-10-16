GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $266.36 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $270.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.99.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.78.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

