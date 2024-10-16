GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.48.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
