GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.48.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

