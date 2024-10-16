Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 240455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.