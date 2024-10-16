Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 240455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.
Gen Digital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.
Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gen Digital Announces Dividend
Gen Digital Company Profile
Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.
