General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.66. The stock had a trading volume of 178,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,348. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $309.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

