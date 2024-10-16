General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lessened by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 543,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

