Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.