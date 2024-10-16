Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 1,028,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,539,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Geron Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Geron by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Geron by 32.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

