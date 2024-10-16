Gigachad (GIGA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $406.12 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a total market cap of $406.12 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04080441 USD and is down -9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,940,860.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

