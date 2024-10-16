GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Currently, 32.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Aegis upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GCT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,439. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $45.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.77.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 11.57%. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $207,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

