Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -147.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.60 million, a PE ratio of 225.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

