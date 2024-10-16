Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.89 and last traded at $93.89, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

Glanbia Stock Down 10.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

