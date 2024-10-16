Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 34,094 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

