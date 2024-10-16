Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 737.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 540,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,771. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

