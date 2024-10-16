Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

