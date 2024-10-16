GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

GMS Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GMS opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.68. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $68,693,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 28.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,583,000 after buying an additional 406,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of GMS by 103.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 350,478 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $24,601,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

