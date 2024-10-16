Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in September

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 91,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.35.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Graphene Manufacturing Group
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What are earnings reports?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.