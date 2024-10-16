Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in September

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 91,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

