Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.61 and last traded at $52.59. Approximately 1,409,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,559,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,251,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

