Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Stock Up 3.4 %

GREE stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 316,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Greenidge Generation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

