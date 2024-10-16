Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $133.80 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

