Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 18.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 21.8% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

