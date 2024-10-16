Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

