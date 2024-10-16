Grove Bank & Trust Buys 97 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.