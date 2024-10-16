Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 8,403 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ambev were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

