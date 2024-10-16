Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,079,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 2,455,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.9 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBOOF remained flat at $7.48 during trading on Tuesday. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.