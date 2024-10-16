Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 895,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

