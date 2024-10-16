H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of FUL opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $917.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.39%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

