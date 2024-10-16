Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %
About Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
