Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Up 16.1% – Should You Buy?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 233,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 573,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Stock Up 16.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 0.15.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

