Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $134.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after buying an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 146.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

