Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.
Hawkins Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $134.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Featured Articles
