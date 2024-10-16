Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 122,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.9 days.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 2,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $169.45 million, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.55. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWBK

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.