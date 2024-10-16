Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Haynes International Stock Down 0.1 %
Haynes International stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $763.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,922.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 71,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
