Hays (LON:HAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.10 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 84.15 ($1.10), with a volume of 467650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.80 ($1.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 2.16%.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £1,987.20 ($2,594.93). In related news, insider James Hilton sold 53,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £46,673.44 ($60,947.30). Also, insider Joe Hurd purchased 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.20 ($2,594.93). 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

