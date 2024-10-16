Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hays Price Performance

HAYPF stock remained flat at $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hays has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

