Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hays Price Performance
HAYPF stock remained flat at $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hays has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.
About Hays
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hays
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.