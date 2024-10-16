HC Wainwright Comments on Pharming Group’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.15. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

