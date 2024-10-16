Head-To-Head Survey: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Silex Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $91.68 million 5.01 -$145.43 million ($0.51) -4.92 Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A C($0.87) -18.11

Profitability

Silex Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Silex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navitas Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Silex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.70% -22.29% -18.55% Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and Silex Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 5 0 2.63 Silex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.04%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Silex Systems.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Silex Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology. Silex Systems Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

