Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.12 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $135.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00041385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,653,753,004 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,028.410736 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05403705 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $59,673,744.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

