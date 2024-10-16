Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Trading 11.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 1,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Heliogen Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.59.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand.

