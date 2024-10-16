Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02). Approximately 27,012,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 8,903,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.24 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.43.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

