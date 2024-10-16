Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $141.75 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $141.75 million and $22,730.36 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00005779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,950.72 or 0.99986374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00013591 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00065443 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.87992637 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $22,730.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

