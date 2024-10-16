HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 28.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HPK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 165,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,323. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $275.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.99%. HighPeak Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,959,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,066,822.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 203,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 521,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 110,099 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,506,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

