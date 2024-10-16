Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE:HSHP opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

