HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 783,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 847,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £47.52 million, a P/E ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.74.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company provides training services through various training courses. HSS Hire Group plc was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

