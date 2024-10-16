HTLF Bank Acquires Shares of 3,183 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at about $5,747,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Solventum Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.