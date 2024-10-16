HTLF Bank Trims Stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

HTLF Bank lowered its holdings in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,769 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 389.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 433,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASPI. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

