Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $22,956,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $20,907,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,709 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,604,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,521.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,752,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,836 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

