Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $676,104.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,162 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,185. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.72. 185,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

