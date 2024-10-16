Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 50 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% in the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.82.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.92. 492,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,077. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

