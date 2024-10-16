Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Takes $225,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.50.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.78. 39,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $458.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

