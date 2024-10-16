Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,079. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.37.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,866.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

